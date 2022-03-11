Last updated on .From the section Derby

Kamil Jozwiak has scored once in 61 appearances for Derby since arriving from Lech Posnan in 2020

Derby County have raised much-needed funds by selling winger Kamil Jozwiak to MLS side Charlotte FC.

BBC Radio Derby have reported that the fee for the Poland international is £2m, which would go a long way to keeping the up-for-sale Championship club afloat for the rest of the season.

The move for 23-year-old Jozwiak is subject to the receipt of a P-1 visa for foreign citizens who are athletes.

Charlotte and Derby also have to raise an international transfer certificate.

Jozwiak, who has been out with an ankle problem sustained at the end of January, has made 20 appearances for Wayne Rooney's Rams this season.

Derby are 22nd in the Championship table going into Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, still five points adrift of safety, with 10 games left.

The new MLS season started in late February - and Charlotte have lost both their opening two games, without scoring, including a 1-0 defeat by LA Galaxy on Sunday when they watched by last weekend's biggest crowd in the world of 75,000.

