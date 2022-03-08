Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scott Brown could be offered a return to Celtic as a potential coaching pathway has emerged for the former captain. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Celtic manager Gordon Strachan, who signed Brown from Hibernian, says "the game is going to miss a player like him" if the former Scotland captain opts to end his playing career. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday has claimed team-mate John Souttar has suffered a recurrence of an Achilles injury that has hampered him in recent seasons. (Football Scotland) external-link

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson insists fellow Welshman Aaron Ramsey has never been in the same class as legendary Ibrox players Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former referees Steve Conroy and Des Roache say the SPFL could solve the VAR cost issue by clinching a commercial sponsor. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ex-Rangers midfielder Dragan Mladenovic believes beating German giants Borussia Dortmund has made his former club "arrogant". (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is looking for nine points from the club's next three games as he aims for a top-six finish. (Daily Record) external-link