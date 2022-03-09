Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny was appointed Republic boss in April 2020

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has signed a contract extension that will see him remain in charge until Euro 2024.

Kenny's current deal was due to expire in July, a month after the Republic open their Nations League campaign.

The Football Association of Ireland made the announcement of the extension on Wednesday after what it described as "extensive and productive talks" with the former Dundalk and Derry City boss.

Kenny was appointed in April 2020.

He stepped up from his role as manager of the Republic's Under-21 side to take over from Mick McCarthy.

Kenny's team failed to win any of the first eight matches of his reign and suffered a shock defeat by Luxembourg before a marked improvement saw them lose just once in 10 games.

The FAI also confirmed that new contracts have been agreed for assistant manager Keith Andrews and Kenny's coaching team of Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle.

An assistant coach is due to be appointed by Kenny in due course following Anthony Barry's departure last month to take up a similar role with Belgium.

Kenny's side finished third in their World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, and will play friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania in Dublin later this month.

"I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract," Kenny said.

"The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

"The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential. "

"With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan and the Board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the international squad."