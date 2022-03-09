Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Jake Bidwell joined Coventry City from Swansea City in the January transfer window

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has confirmed wing-back Jake Bidwell will be out for up to six weeks with a groin injury despite not having any symptoms.

It was initially felt the problem was not that serious but Robins says a scan has shown "significant tears".

Bidwell has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues this season and scored two goals.

Speaking after the 1-0 home defeat by the Hatters, Robins told BBC CWR the circumstances of Bidwell's injury are a bit unusual.

"It's a strange one because Jake's out for about six weeks - he's done bilateral adductor tears.

"He's got no symptoms and he's got no pain and feels as though he could train and play - but he's got two significant tears."

Robins says losing Bidwell is a "blow to him and us" and added the club may get more clarification on the problem by re-scanning Bidwell in the next few days.

Bidwell looks set to miss the bulk of Coventry's run-in as they try to mount a late charge for the Championship play-offs.

With 11 games remaining, Robins' side are six points outside the top six with another of their promotion rivals Sheffield United visiting the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday in the second of three home games in a row.

In more positive injury news for City, Robins confirmed centre-half Dominic Hyam is back in training after recovering from concussion and in contention to face the Blades.