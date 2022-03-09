Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Richie Wellens (left) was most recently in charge at Doncaster Rovers

Leyton Orient have appointed Richie Wellens as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 41-year-old won the EFL Trophy while manager of Salford City and was most recently in charge at Doncaster.

Orient are currently 20th in League Two on 35 points, four points above the relegation zone.

"I've always enjoyed bringing my teams here, and the potential to improve here is clear to see," he told the club's website external-link .

"I want the fans to really buy into what we're about and improve the match experience for them.

"Football is about having fun and we'll be keen to give them something to shout about."

Wellens began his managerial career at Oldham in 2017 and was dismissed the following year after the club's relegation to League Two.

He then joined Swindon in 2018 and won the League Two title in 2019-20 during the coronavirus pandemic, when the season was called off in March.

He moved to Salford in 2020, where he won the delayed EFL Trophy final in March 2021.

Leyton Orient are winless in 14 games since beating Swindon on December 7.

"He's a young, vibrant coach with character and we're delighted to have him on board," said director of football Martin Ling.

"There has been a long-term admiration for him and he was one of the potential candidates we spoke to last summer, however the Doncaster job came up and he let us know he wouldn't be put through to the next round.

"The way he plays the game is something we like - an attack-minded coach with a team on the front foot, his teams work hard, both offensively and defensively."

Matt Harrold and Brian Saah will return to their existing roles within the coaching set-up.