A midfielder, Tony Sweeney scored 62 goals during his time with Hartlepool United between 2001 and 2014

Hartlepool United first-team coach Tony Sweeney has signed a new long-term contract with the League Two club.

The 38-year-old made 444 first-team appearances for Pools and rejoined the club in 2016 in a coaching role at the end of his playing career.

He will continue to work alongside boss Graeme Lee as well as helping redevelop the club's academy next term.

"With the potential of the Academy returning, it is an exciting time and a new opportunity for me," he said.