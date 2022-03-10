Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish football has united to show its support for Ukraine

All broadcasts of Scottish football in Russia will be suspended immediately due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the SPFL and Scottish FA have said.

A deal with Russian sports channel Match TV includes coverage of the Scottish Cup and all SPFL competitions.

The move comes after the English FA and Premier League enforced the same action on Russia earlier this week.

In a statement, the Scottish FA and SPFL confirmed the measures will be in place "for the foreseeable future".

"As a result, there will be a blackout of Scottish Cup fixtures from this weekend's quarter-finals," they added.

Prior to the suspension, there was usually one Scottish match each week shown on Russian television.