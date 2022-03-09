Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
LeicesterLeicester City20:00RennesRennes
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Rennes: Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers praises team's togetherness

Last updated on .From the section Football

Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester
Leicester beat Leeds at the weekend to make it three wins from three in all competitions

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has praised his side's "toughness and togetherness" as they prepare for Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 first-leg tie against Rennes.

The Foxes have endured a mixed season, not helped by injuries to key players.

But their form has improved recently with three wins from three games.

"We want to finish as high as we can in the Premier League and go as far as we can in this competition," said Leicester manager Rodgers.

"We're starting to see that toughness in the team and that togetherness."

One of those key injury absences has been Jamie Vardy.

The former England striker made his first start of 2022 in the 1-0 win against Leeds at the weekend, having been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring issue, but is now facing weeks out with a knee issue.

Leicester had hoped to have defender Wesley Fofana back soon after a long spell out with a fractured fibula but the Frenchman tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

"It's been our season, right the way through with injuries and unfortunate circumstances," Rodgers added.

"So he's not going to be able to feature tomorrow, but we're hoping for the weekend now."

Rennes, fourth in Ligue 1, have won four of their past five games and pose a threat in attack with 19-goal forward Gaetan Laborde.

"They have the striker up top who score goals, they also have the winger [Martin Terrier] who scores goals," said Rodgers.

"They have contributions from all over the field it's a game where you know you'll have to defend well in."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th March 2022

  • LeicesterLeicester City20:00RennesRennes
  • PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika17:45KAA GentKAA Gent
  • Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade17:45FeyenoordFeyenoord
  • Slavia PragueSlavia Prague17:45LASKLASK
  • VitesseVitesse17:45RomaRoma
  • Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt20:00AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
  • MarseilleMarseille20:00FC BaselFC Basel
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven20:00FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK65101211116
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv63211441011
3HJK Helsinki6204515-106
4Alashkert6015415-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent641162413
2Partizan Belgrade62226428
3Anorthosis Famagusta613269-36
4Flora612358-35

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma64111811713
2Bodø/Glimt6330145912
3Zorya Luhansk6213511-67
4CSKA Sofia6015313-101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar642083514
2Randers FC61419907
3FK Jablonec613268-26
4CFR Cluj611447-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord6420116514
2Slavia Prague62228718
3Union Berlin621389-17
4Maccabi Haifa611427-54

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen65011551015
2PAOK Salonika632184411
3Slovan Bratislava62228718
4Lincoln Red Imps6006217-150

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes6420137614
2Vitesse6312129310
3Tottenham6213111107
4NS Mura6105514-93

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6420146814
2FK Qarabag6321108211
3Omonia Nicosia6042510-54
4Kairat6024611-52
View full Europa Conference League tables

Top Stories