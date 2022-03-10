Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham were 17th in the Premier League when David Moyes was reappointed in December 2019 but currently sit sixth

Manager David Moyes wants West Ham to make European qualification a regular occurrence as they prepare to take on Sevilla in the Europa League last 16.

Moyes has turned the Hammers from relegation candidates to top-four challengers since returning to the club in December 2019.

Thursday's first leg will be their first knockout tie in a major European competition since 1981.

"I want this to be the new West Ham," said the Scot.

"This time last year I felt Europe was a possibility. Prior to that, we were about avoiding relegation, that was the job.

"To think of where we have come in one year, from mid-table to challenging for Europe, now we're talking in terms of Champions League football. We have moved a big amount in a short space of time."

Moyes will be without Jarrod Bowen for the game in Spain after the forward sustained a heel injury in Saturday's defeat at Liverpool.

Midfielder Declan Rice missed that game through illness and remains doubtful despite travelling with the squad to Seville.

Should Rice again miss out, Moyes has called on striker Michail Antonio to step up in his absence.

"There have been some good signs from Micky Antonio recently that he's on his way back, and he's so important to how the team plays and how we perform as well," he said

"A good, performing Micky Antonio makes us play better."

Opponents Sevilla know all about the competition having lifted the trophy a record six times, most recently in 2020. They are second in La Liga behind Real Madrid.

"They've won it six times and have done very well, this season, but I also see it as a great chance to play one of the best teams in European football," added Moyes.

"I feel this is where the group of players should be"