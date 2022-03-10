The lower tiers of the Tilton (opposite) and Kop (right) stands have been closed for more than 12 months

Birmingham City's new managing director Ian Dutton says the club are aiming to open at least part of the lower tier of the Kop and Tilton stands at St Andrew's in time for next season.

Those areas of the stadium have been shut to fans since December 2020 because of safety concerns.

"It's not a small job," Dutton told BBC WM 95.6.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure the job's done right and in the quickest possible time."

'Fans need Tilton and Kop rocking'

The club have said the delay in reopening the ground fully has been "hugely frustrating" and Dutton is keen to stress they are working hard get clarity on the timescale.

"We've appointed the structural engineer and had a meeting with a potential contractor," he said.

"We need to get the right financial option and also need to future-proof the stand - we want to make sure we're not looking in five, six or 10 years' time and doing it again. We need to make sure it's done properly and things are happening every day, and we're pushing to get answers.

"We're still hopeful for near the start of next season we'll have the stands open - or at least part of the stands open."

"I'm a Blues fan and I want fans in those areas just as much as anyone else does. The players need the Tilton rocking and Kop rocking."

In a wide-ranging interview, Dutton - a lifelong Blues supporter - also addressed the prospect of incorporating a safe standing area as part of the rebuilding work - something he witnessed in Birmingham's Championship game at Bristol City last Saturday.

"It's something that our fans have been crying out for for many years and we've got a potential opportunity with the repairs on the lower tiers to bring that to this football club - so that's what we're looking to do," he said.

"It was the same at Ashton Gate. They had the one corner of the ground that was safe standing and you could see the atmosphere was just so much more advanced in that corner than other parts of the ground.

"It's certainty something I'll be driving for. I can't say for definite that it'll happen but certainly things are looking promising."

Ian Dutton wants to recreate the safe standing areas at Bristol City's Ashton Gate ground and also the Fans' Park around the stadium including a 'Digbeth Dining Club' experience for supporters before the game

'Things haven't been run as well as they should have'

Dutton, who had been part of the club's commercial team since 2007 before his appointment in February, expressed sympathy for fans who have protested against the running of the club in recent months by Chinese owners Trillion Trophy Asia with a perceived lack of investment on and off the field the main grievance.

A protest march was planned before a home game against Barnsley in January, while a match against Luton the following month was delayed after tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch from the stands.

"We support the protests - everyone has a right for their voices to be heard," Dutton said.

"Our board recognise that we haven't run things as well as we should have done over recent years - there has been poor leadership, lack of communication, not investing into the stands and fan experience.

"They appreciate that and that's why they've brought in Craig [Gardner, technical director] on the football side and myself on the business side to make sure these things do come together properly.

"The proof will be in the pudding As soon as the fans see things happening that benefit the football club, hopefully those protests will subside and we can move forward."

Women's side 'major part of this club'

It has not just been the running of the men's side that has drawn criticism. The treatment of the women's side has also come under the spotlight after complaints surfaced last season surrounding faculties and access.

"Going back a couple of years it was neglected in certain areas," Dutton said.

"Certainly since Craig's come in and the leadership has changed - making them full-time, increasing their pitch access and the same access to catering facilities as the men's first team.

"They play at St Andrew's - that's their home, the same as the men's team. It's a major part of this football club and culture and something we're going to be backing and supporting."

Darren Carter (left) and Marcus Bignot (right) both started their playing careers at Birmingham City

Darren Carter's appointment as manager in November followed a turbulent period on and off the field with the club struggling to preserve their Women's Super League status.

Blues are eight points adrift at the bottom of the table facing relegation to the Championship, but Dutton says whatever happens the women's side will remain a priority.

"If they do get relegated our aim is get them straight back up, despite the challenges.

"We've got Darren and [coach] Marcus Bignot leading - they're proper Blues fans and have only got the club's interests at heart.

"The landscape of the WSL has changed a bit - we're only one of two clubs, with Reading, that don't have that Premier League backing.

"The likes of Manchester City and Manchester United and the Aston Villas of the world - they do have that power from the monetary side, but they are a huge part of the club that is going to be maintained."

New Blues MD Ian Dutton first arrived at St Andrew's in 2007

Birmingham City managing director Ian Dutton was talking on the BBC Radio WM95.6 football phone-in with Richard Wilford.