Paul Ince (left) and former Wolves team-mate Alex Rae are part of Reading's interim coaching staff

Paul Ince will not be rushing players back from long-term injuries as Reading enter a "pivotal" stage in their battle against Championship relegation.

Interim Royals boss Ince said he was delighted to see increased competition among the squad with 11 games to play.

But he is wary of putting centre-back Scott Dann, midfielder Josh Laurent and forward Yakou Meite through too many minutes following recent injuries.

"I've got to think about the bigger picture," Ince said.

Reading are five points clear of third-from-bottom Derby County with a game in hand but face promotion contenders Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers in their next three fixtures.

The Royals have won one and lost two since Ince was placed in interim charge last month.

"It's a pivotal part of the season," the 54-year-old told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"As much as I would like to throw players like Scott (Dann) and Josh (Laurent) straight into the starting line-up, if they pick up even minor injuries again, then they are out for the rest of the season.

"It's great to have this increased competition in the squad as I don't want the players getting complacent. We've got to change the mentality, the players have lost their way a bit this season and it's about instilling that belief.

"There's a balance of play to be struck. As good as we are as an attacking unit, if we keep conceding three or four goals each game, then there's no way back.

"If we can stay in games as long as possible, we're always going get chances to win with our attacking players."