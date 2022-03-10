Cameron Congreve: Teenage midfielder signs first professional Swansea City deal
Teenage midfielder Cameron Congreve has signed his first professional contract with Swansea City.
The Wales Under-18 international is yet to make a first-team appearance but has been on the bench for the club's last two Championship games against Coventry and Fulham.
Congreve, 18, has been with the Swans since under-nine level and has been part of the under-23 squad this season.
His deal runs until 2024 with the option of a 12-month extension.