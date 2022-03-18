Aston Villa v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta cut a frustrated figure as his side were beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa will assess Lucas Digne, who was forced off against West Ham because of a muscle injury.

Calum Chambers and Douglas Luiz both suffered facial injuries in that match and are doubts.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says there is "a chance" Takehiro Tomiyasu will be involved but admits the Gunners will be cautious in managing his niggling calf problem.

Other than Tomiyasu, Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal played well against Liverpool on Wednesday and the game really swung on Alisson's save from Martin Odegaard after Thiago's poor back-pass. I thought Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey all played well for the Gunners, despite their defeat.

This is a completely different test, though. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta's side respond now their five-game winning run is over, and I think this game will tell us more about them than their display against Liverpool did.

Arsenal have got some very talented young players, and they also have got some games in hand on the teams below them in the table as they look to hang on to fourth spot, but this is a new territory for most of them and we don't know how they will react.

Aston Villa had their own good run ended at the weekend, in a defeat by West Ham, but I've been impressed by them in recent weeks. I know Arsenal are higher up the table but I wouldn't say there is much between the two teams at the moment.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v LIFE frontman and Mez Green

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have won their last two top-flight home games against Arsenal 1-0. It is their longest winning run against the Gunners at Villa Park since a four-match sequence between 1975 and 1979.

Arsenal have won 12 Premier League away matches versus Villa - the only side they have a better record against is West Ham (13 victories).

The Villans have won just 11 of their 53 Premier League fixtures against the Gunners.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost 14 times in the current league campaign, just one short of their tally for the whole of 2020-21.

They have lost nine of their 11 top-flight fixtures this season against teams currently above them in the table.

Villa have failed to score in only one of their 13 home league games in 2021-22, a 1-0 defeat by Watford on 19 February.

They are aiming to win consecutive league matches at Villa Park within the same season for the first time since January 2021.

Each of their last five league victories has seen them keep a clean sheet.

Philippe Coutinho has scored four Premier League goals against Arsenal, more than he has against any other side.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won their last four Premier League away games, having claimed just two victories in their first eight on the road this season.

The Gunners have not won five consecutive away league fixtures since May 2015.

Bukayo Saka has been involved in five goals in his last four away league matches (four goals and one assist).

Saka has eight Premier League goals this season, and is the only player aged under 21 to have netted more often than Villa's Jacob Ramsey (six goals).

Arsenal are one short of becoming the third club to score 2,000 Premier League goals after Manchester United (2,176) and Liverpool (2,002).

Mikel Arteta has lost three Premier League matches as a manager versus Aston Villa - the only teams he has a worse record against are Liverpool (four defeats) and Manchester City (five).

