Southampton are unbeaten in their past eight FA Cup ties at home, Armando Broja scoring their third goal at St Mary's in a 3-1 win over West Ham in round five

FA Cup quarter-final Venue: St Mary's Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 14:35 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella have been declared fit for Southampton as long-term injury victims Alex McCarthy and Lyanco remain their only absentees.

Tella has been out since January with a groin problem, while Livramento was rested for the league loss to Watford.

Manchester City are likely to remain without central defender Ruben Dias as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

Dias is back in training but unlikely to be risked while boss Pep Guardiola has no other fresh injury concerns.

City have reached at least the semi-finals in four of six seasons under Pep Guardiola, lifting the trophy once in 2019 when they claimed a historic domestic treble.

Saints, meanwhile, hope to make the last four for the second successive season, having lost to Leicester at that stage last year.

They will welcome back 19-year-old full-back Livramento, who has played seven times in just over a month since recovering from a knee injury, prompting boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to give him "a break" against the Hornets last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have given Manchester City a good game twice already this season - drawing home and away in the league - but Saints have hit the buffers a little bit recently.

Three successive defeats, to Aston Villa, Newcastle and Watford, mean they will not come into this game with the same confidence they had earlier in the year.

City have got plenty to think about too, although I don't think their draw at Crystal Palace on Monday was a terrible result, it's really only made to look bad because Liverpool keep on winning.

Still, I was a bit surprised Pep Guardiola didn't make any attacking substitutions to try and change that game as it went on - instead, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were left on the bench.

When you look at how Klopp has been using his bench to make an impact on tight matches, and give the opposition something different to think about, it seemed an odd decision by Pep.

Prediction: 0-2

Foden has netted six times and registered a further four assists, two of which came in the fifth round at Peterborough

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the second time in the past three seasons that Southampton and City have met three times during a campaign - when it happened in 2019-20, Saints won the only one of those games to be held at St Mary's, prevailing 1-0.

Both Premier League meetings between the teams this season have ended level, 0-0 at Etihad Stadium and 1-1 at St Mary's - the last side to face City at least three times in the same campaign without losing were Liverpool in 2015-16.

Since Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016, Southampton have won just one of 13 matches between the sides (D3 L9), the aforementioned 1-0 win in July 2020 on home soil.

City last met Southampton in the FA Cup in January 2007 in round four as goals from Darius Vassell, Joey Barton and DaMarcus Beasley turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win after Kenwyne Jones' opener for Saints.

Southampton

Southampton have only lost three of their past 18 FA Cup matches, two of which have come at the semi-final stage at Wembley (W12 D3).

Saints are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the competition (W6 D2), since a 5-0 loss to Arsenal in the fourth round in 2016-17.

Armando Broja has been involved in four goals in five domestic cup appearances for Southampton this season, including two off the bench in the FA Cup, setting up a goal against Coventry and scoring against West Ham.

Manchester City