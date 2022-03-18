Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates his goal in the 2-0 win at Brighton in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham remain without Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp because of respective thigh and groin issues.

Defender Japhet Tanganga is out for the season after surgery on his right knee.

West Ham will continue to assess the fitness of those players involved in Thursday's extra-time win over Sevilla in the Europa League.

Winger Jarrod Bowen is again sidelined by a heel injury, while full-back Vladimir Coufal is still recovering from a hernia operation.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are still very up and down in terms of results but I don't think they played too badly in defeat against Manchester United last weekend, and they were decent in their win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Like Leicester, West Ham are also in European action on Thursday and I think their tie with Sevilla will have taken a lot out of them. That's why I'm going with a Spurs win.

Prediction: 2-1

The striker has scored more home league goals against the Hammers than any other team.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost two of their last 19 top-flight home games with West Ham (W10, D7).

West Ham could win three consecutive league matches against Spurs for the first time since August 1999.

The Hammers are aiming to complete a Premier League double over Spurs for the third time.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won eight and lost eight of their 16 matches in 2022.

Antonio Conte's side have lost two of their last three top-flight home games.

Spurs have suffered defeat in five of their seven Premier League London derbies this season (W2).

Harry Kane is aiming to score in five successive Premier League matches for the first time.

Son Heung-min has six goals and one assist in his last seven top-flight home games.

West Ham United

West Ham have won three of their last four matches against London opposition, losing the other.

The Hammers have one win from their last six away games in all competitions, a 2-1 extra-time victory at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth round.

Their last away clean sheet came in a 0-0 draw with Burnley on 12 December 2021.

The Hammers need one more away goal to reach 500 in the Premier League.

David Moyes is winless in his last nine Premier League fixtures away at Spurs (D5, L4).

Michail Antonio has scored six top-flight goals versus Spurs, his highest total against any team.

