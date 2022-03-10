Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns has left Women's Premiership champions Glentoran to join Swedish club BF Hacken.

Burns will undertake a two-year full-time professional career with the Gothenburg-based side.

The NI stopper shone in the Glens' 2020 League and Cup winning squad.

She started the 2021 season as first choice keeper before returning to university in the USA and is set to be part of the NI squad at the Euros.

Burns becomes the fourth recent former Glens player to operate full time in the forthcoming season.

She joins Demi Vance (Rangers), Annie Timoney (Celtic) and Kerry Beattie (Glasgow City) in joining the professional ranks.