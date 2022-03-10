Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena - currently on loan from Barcelona - made several smart saves to earn the Turkish side a goalless draw at Camp Nou

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Frenkie de Jong went closest for the La Liga side when he struck the post in the second half from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's overhead kick.

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis thought he had earned the visitors an unlikely late win but his sublime finish was ruled out for offside.

Memphis Depay twice went close to giving Xavi's side a first-half lead.

The Dutchman's curling free-kick was saved by Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena, before Depay was denied again by the Barcelona loanee with a low drive that was heading for the far corner.

Jordi Alba also sent a first-time effort inches wide of the far post as Galatasaray held on to keep the tie level ahead of next week's second leg in Turkey.