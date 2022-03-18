Newport County v Hartlepool United

NewportNewport County19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|36
|19
|12
|5
|65
|32
|33
|69
|2
|Northampton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|45
|32
|13
|63
|3
|Newport
|37
|17
|11
|9
|60
|46
|14
|62
|4
|Tranmere
|37
|18
|8
|11
|43
|32
|11
|62
|5
|Exeter
|35
|16
|13
|6
|52
|35
|17
|61
|6
|Swindon
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|45
|16
|61
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|17
|9
|11
|52
|42
|10
|60
|8
|Sutton United
|36
|16
|9
|11
|54
|42
|12
|57
|9
|Port Vale
|35
|15
|11
|9
|53
|35
|18
|56
|10
|Mansfield
|34
|16
|8
|10
|47
|40
|7
|56
|11
|Salford
|35
|13
|11
|11
|39
|32
|7
|50
|12
|Hartlepool
|36
|13
|9
|14
|36
|46
|-10
|48
|13
|Bradford
|37
|11
|13
|13
|42
|45
|-3
|46
|14
|Walsall
|37
|12
|10
|15
|40
|48
|-8
|46
|15
|Crawley
|36
|12
|9
|15
|44
|52
|-8
|45
|16
|Harrogate
|36
|11
|10
|15
|52
|57
|-5
|43
|17
|Rochdale
|35
|8
|16
|11
|40
|46
|-6
|40
|18
|Carlisle
|36
|10
|10
|16
|31
|49
|-18
|40
|19
|Colchester
|37
|9
|12
|16
|36
|51
|-15
|39
|20
|Leyton Orient
|35
|7
|16
|12
|43
|37
|6
|37
|21
|Barrow
|36
|8
|13
|15
|32
|41
|-9
|37
|22
|Stevenage
|37
|7
|13
|17
|33
|58
|-25
|34
|23
|Oldham
|35
|7
|10
|18
|35
|54
|-19
|31
|24
|Scunthorpe
|37
|4
|12
|21
|25
|63
|-38
|24
