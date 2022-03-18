Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline19:45MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: East End Park

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th March 2022

  • DunfermlineDunfermline19:45MortonGreenock Morton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock29165839201953
2Arbroath291312440221851
3Partick Thistle28129741261545
4Inverness CT291110838271143
5Raith Rovers29101273534142
6Morton29810113239-734
7Ayr2988133043-1332
8Hamilton29711113145-1432
9Queen of Sth2968152942-1326
10Dunfermline28413112643-1725
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport