Swansea City have won 12 games and lost 14 in the Championship since Russell Martin took charge in August

Russell Martin says his side's league position is his only disappointment as the run-in approaches in his first Swansea City season.

Inconsistent Swansea look destined for a mid-table Championship finish.

Martin believes progress has been made in his bid to build a team capable of reaching the Premier League while playing a possession game.

"I feel like the wheels are turning and they are going in the right direction," Swansea's head coach said.

"Culturally, the way the boys train and behave, I feel like it's turning into the environment we want it to be.

"From where we were [at the start of the season] to where we are, I am happy.

"The only thing I am not too happy about is the league position, but I have got no doubt given time - and we want the time to be successful here because we feel really connected to the place - we will get to where want to get to and where everyone else wants to go."

Swansea are 16th in the second tier, 20 points clear of the relegation places and 13 short of sixth-placed Luton with a dozen games to play.

The Welsh club reached the play-offs in each of the last two campaigns, but have rarely threatened the top six in what Martin has described as a season of transition.

Martin, whose team go to Blackpool on Saturday, left MK Dons to take charge at Swansea on the eve of 2021-22.

Asked to assess the season so far, he said: "We had this chat the other day as a group of staff.

"We all want to be higher up in the league and we feel like there have been really key moments where we missed the opportunity to cement ourselves higher up the league. That's been frustrating.

"It's such a similar pattern to what happened in my first year at MK - you build some momentum, then there's a little bit of inconsistency because it's a young group.

"There's still bits we really need to improve on, but out of possession the boys hunt the ball back hard and together, and in possession we try to have as much control as possible.

"Now we want to finish as strongly as possible."

January signing Nathanael Ogbeta could make his Swansea debut at Blackpool having recovered from a hamstring injury, while Hannes Wolf is in contention after a spell out with Covid-19.

Cyrus Christie is eligible to play having missed the midweek loss to parent-club Fulham and Flynn Downes is fit despite being substituted in that game, but Ryan Manning begins a four-match ban.