Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City lead the Premier Division table by two points heading into this weekend's fixtures

Derry City's League of Ireland Premier Division game against UCD on Friday night has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A new date for the UCD Bowl fixture is yet to be announced.

The Candystripes head the League of Ireland table after the opening four rounds of games.

Derry lead Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's by two points with Bohemians and Sligo Rovers both a further point in arrears but with a game in hand.