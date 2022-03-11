Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Steph Houghton was on crutches as she celebrated Manchester City's Continental Cup win last weekend

England defender Steph Houghton could miss this summer's Women's European Championship after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury, her club boss Gareth Taylor says.

Houghton was not involved in England's recent Arnold Clark Cup win after aggravating the injury last month.

The 33-year-old had only returned to action in January with Manchester City after a four-month lay-off.

City boss Taylor said a return for the Euros "is going to be tight".

Houghton was pictured on crutches and with a cast on her right leg when Manchester City collected the Women's Continental League Cup after beating Chelsea in last week's final.

Taylor said featuring in World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland in April "is going to be really difficult for Steph to make".

Talking before Sunday's Women's Super League game against Tottenham, the City manager added: "Her goal is to try and get to the Euros.

"She is continuing with her rehab after surgery.

"It's going to be really tight but she is going to give it everything and we will support her in that as best we possibly can.

"There is probably another two or three weeks before we can estimate her progress and give more news at that point."

Houghton had regularly captained England before she suffered the injury while on national team duty in September.

She is yet to play for Sarina Wiegman, who took over as Lionesses boss last summer, because of the injury.