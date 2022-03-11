Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Referee Jarred Gillett showed Ryan Manning a straight red for this tackle on Harry Wilson

The Football Association has charged Swansea City with failing to control their players following Ryan Manning's red card in their 5-1 defeat by Fulham.

The Swans lost their appeal against Manning's sending off for a first-half foul on Harry Wilson while the game was goalless.

Manning is serving a four-match ban, three for that incident and another for a second red card of 2021-22.

Swansea also now face the prospect of a further sanction.

In a social media post the FA alleged Swansea "failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 42nd minute".

The Swans have until Wednesday, 16 March to respond to the charge.