Rashford came on in the 64th minute of the derby defeat by Manchester City

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not "put any energy" into questions over Marcus Rashford's future at the club.

Rashford, 24, is considering his future at United after being left on the bench for the 4-1 defeat by Manchester City despite the absences of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Although his contract expires in June 2023 with the option of another year, Rashford is concerned his international prospects will be damaged by slipping down the pecking order at United.

The England international's future was not mentioned when he spoke to Rangnick earlier this week.

"He didn't say anything to me. He said to me that he's still happy and that he wants to perform on a high level here for the club," said Rangnick. "He didn't mention a thing about not being happy here."

And the German feels spending time thinking about it would be counter-productive.

"It doesn't many sense to put any energy into that," added Rangnick. "I don't think this is an issue and he never said anything about that when we spoke.

"The window is closed right now. Even in case he and his agents or his family think about going to another club, well he can do that but in the summer."

Rangnick feels Rashford needs to follow Jadon Sancho's example and bring his training ground performances to the Premier League.

Rashford has been involved in 14 of the 18 games Rangnick has been in charge for, starting eight.

However, the 24-year-old has not started a Premier League game since the home draw with Southampton on 12 February and has not scored since his late winner against West Ham on 22 January.

"I like Marcus as a player," said Rangnick. "I've had a few in the past at former clubs where they had problems at one stage but it's our job to help him, to get the best Marcus Rashford that he can be."