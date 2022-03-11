Watch: Devine grabs dramatic late win for Linfield over Crues

Substitute Ethan Devine scored a towering injury-time header to grab Linfield a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crusaders at Windsor Park.

The youngster's goal moved the Blues four points clear of Cliftonville at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Chris McKee gave the hosts an early lead that was quickly equalised by Johnny McMurray.

Chris Shields put the Blues back in front with a penalty before Ben Kennedy levelled with another spot-kick.

Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey made an outstanding save to keep out a Kirk Millar volley at 2-2, while home stopper Chris Johns did the same to thwart substitute Adam Lecky in the 90th minute.

The late drama was another exciting twist to a fascinating title race in which David Healy's holders are now four points ahead of the second-placed Reds, who will not play in the league this weekend with a League Cup final to play on Sunday.

Glentoran, now six points behind the Blues in third but with a game in hand, have an opportunity to move ahead of Cliftonville when they travel to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

Devine's vital winner arrived in the 94th minute when Jordan Stewart delivered a right-wing corner and the 21-year-old January signing from Knockbreda rose supremely to plant a powerful header past Tuffey and Robbie Weir on the line.

Both sides had chances in a lively opening period, with a dangerous low Kennedy cross having to be cleared by Ben Hall before Eetu Vertainen went close for the hosts when his shot after a good move forced a smart save from Crusaders goalkeeper Tuffey.

Chris McKee and Robbie Weir were both involved in goals at Windsor Park

McKee opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he ran on to a clever through ball from Ahmed Salam and, through on goal, showed fine composure to open his body and side-foot a superb low finish into the bottom corner past Tuffey for his third goal in four matches.

Linfield's lead only lasted four minutes, however, before McMurray equalised. He ran on to a long ball over the top and made the most of Jimmy Callacher failing to head it clear by shooting early and delivering an excellent lob over Johns.

Crusaders lost Jarlath O'Rourke through injury before the Blues restored their lead in first-half injury time when referee Tim Marshall ruled that Weir had blocked a Kirk Millar shot with his hand.

Weir and his team-mates strongly contested the decision, claiming he had his back to goal and his arm was by his side, but that did not bother Shields who once again showed his class by confidently sending Tuffey the wrong way as he stroked the ball low into the bottom right corner for his second successful penalty of the week.

It was the Linfield players who were appealing a penalty decision 13 minutes into the second half when referee Marshall gave the visitors one in very similar circumstances to the home side's, pointing to the spot when he judged that a Jordan Forsythe strike was blocked by Callacher's hand, with the stand-in skipper also having his back to goal.

Kennedy stepped up to take the strike and found the same corner of the net as Shields, though his was a left-foot strike which Johns got a hand to and came desperately close to keeping out.

Tuffey kept the score at 2-2 three minutes later with an absolutely outstanding save, adjusting his feet superbly to block a Millar volley after an excellent run down the right and cross from Vertainen.

Crues substitute Adam Lecky came close to putting the Crues ahead in the 90th minute but his flick and volley was superbly tipped round the post by Johns before Devine scored that vital winner.