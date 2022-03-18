Reading v Blackburn Rovers

Match report will appear here.
Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|58
|77
|2
|Bournemouth
|35
|19
|9
|7
|56
|31
|25
|66
|3
|Huddersfield
|38
|17
|12
|9
|51
|40
|11
|63
|4
|Blackburn
|38
|17
|10
|11
|49
|38
|11
|61
|5
|Luton
|37
|17
|9
|11
|53
|41
|12
|60
|6
|QPR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|53
|45
|8
|59
|7
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|8
|59
|8
|Nottm Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|18
|58
|9
|Sheff Utd
|37
|16
|10
|11
|50
|40
|10
|58
|10
|Millwall
|37
|15
|12
|10
|39
|34
|5
|57
|11
|Coventry
|37
|15
|9
|13
|48
|45
|3
|54
|12
|West Brom
|37
|14
|11
|12
|40
|34
|6
|53
|13
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|1
|52
|14
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|-4
|51
|15
|Swansea
|36
|13
|8
|15
|41
|52
|-11
|47
|16
|Stoke
|37
|12
|10
|15
|46
|44
|2
|46
|17
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|-11
|46
|18
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|7
|19
|47
|67
|-20
|43
|19
|Hull
|38
|11
|8
|19
|32
|41
|-9
|41
|20
|Birmingham
|38
|10
|11
|17
|42
|58
|-16
|41
|21
|Reading
|37
|10
|6
|21
|43
|73
|-30
|30
|22
|Barnsley
|37
|6
|10
|21
|28
|52
|-24
|28
|23
|Derby
|38
|11
|12
|15
|37
|44
|-7
|24
|24
|Peterborough
|37
|5
|8
|24
|29
|75
|-46
|23
