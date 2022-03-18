Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday

GillinghamGillingham15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|38
|24
|8
|6
|64
|22
|42
|80
|2
|Wigan
|36
|23
|7
|6
|62
|33
|29
|76
|3
|MK Dons
|38
|21
|10
|7
|63
|38
|25
|73
|4
|Oxford Utd
|38
|20
|8
|10
|73
|48
|25
|68
|5
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|60
|39
|21
|68
|6
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|9
|10
|66
|48
|18
|66
|7
|Sheff Wed
|37
|18
|11
|8
|60
|41
|19
|65
|8
|Wycombe
|38
|18
|11
|9
|62
|47
|15
|65
|9
|Ipswich
|38
|16
|12
|10
|57
|39
|18
|60
|10
|Portsmouth
|37
|16
|10
|11
|53
|39
|14
|58
|11
|Bolton
|38
|16
|7
|15
|59
|49
|10
|55
|12
|Accrington
|37
|14
|8
|15
|47
|59
|-12
|50
|13
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|14
|12
|52
|60
|-8
|47
|14
|Burton
|38
|13
|8
|17
|48
|58
|-10
|47
|15
|Cambridge
|37
|11
|12
|14
|46
|58
|-12
|45
|16
|Charlton
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|49
|-6
|43
|17
|Shrewsbury
|38
|10
|12
|16
|37
|37
|0
|42
|18
|Lincoln City
|37
|11
|8
|18
|43
|51
|-8
|41
|19
|Fleetwood
|37
|7
|12
|18
|50
|67
|-17
|33
|20
|Wimbledon
|37
|6
|15
|16
|39
|58
|-19
|33
|21
|Gillingham
|38
|7
|12
|19
|29
|59
|-30
|33
|22
|Morecambe
|38
|7
|11
|20
|46
|75
|-29
|32
|23
|Doncaster
|38
|8
|5
|25
|28
|73
|-45
|29
|24
|Crewe
|38
|6
|7
|25
|30
|70
|-40
|25
