League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green361912565323369
2Northampton371891045321363
3Newport3817111062491362
4Tranmere371881143321162
5Exeter351613652351761
6Swindon3717101061451661
7Bristol Rovers371791152421060
8Sutton United361691154421257
9Port Vale351511953351856
10Mansfield34168104740756
11Hartlepool37149143948-951
12Salford351311113932750
13Bradford371113134245-346
14Walsall371210154048-846
15Crawley36129154452-845
16Harrogate361110155257-543
17Rochdale35816114046-640
18Carlisle361010163149-1840
19Colchester37912163651-1539
20Leyton Orient35716124337637
21Barrow36813153241-937
22Stevenage37713173358-2534
23Oldham35710183554-1931
24Scunthorpe37412212563-3824
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC