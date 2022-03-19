How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|30
|23
|4
|3
|65
|18
|47
|73
|2
|Rangers
|30
|21
|7
|2
|60
|24
|36
|70
|3
|Hearts
|30
|14
|8
|8
|42
|31
|11
|50
|4
|Hibernian
|30
|9
|10
|11
|28
|30
|-2
|37
|5
|Livingston
|30
|10
|7
|13
|33
|38
|-5
|37
|6
|Ross County
|30
|9
|9
|12
|43
|47
|-4
|36
|7
|Dundee Utd
|30
|9
|9
|12
|26
|33
|-7
|36
|8
|Motherwell
|30
|9
|9
|12
|31
|44
|-13
|36
|9
|St Mirren
|30
|8
|12
|10
|27
|40
|-13
|36
|10
|Aberdeen
|30
|8
|8
|14
|33
|38
|-5
|32
|11
|St Johnstone
|30
|5
|9
|16
|18
|36
|-18
|24
|12
|Dundee
|30
|5
|8
|17
|24
|51
|-27
|23
