Burnley v Southampton

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson has praised the squad's togetherness since the sacking of Sean Dyche

TEAM NEWS

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood is awaiting scan results on the serious ankle injury he sustained during the draw at West Ham last weekend.

Captain Ben Mee, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are set to stay sidelined by injury until May.

Southampton's only absentee is goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who remains out with a hamstring problem.

Mohammed Salisu and Tino Livramento are among those in contention to return should Southampton rotate their squad.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton ended a run of seven league games without a win at Burnley last season, courtesy of a fifth-minute goal by Danny Ings.

They can triumph in consecutive league meetings at Turf Moor for the first time in the Premier League.

Burnley

This is Burnley's first home game without Sean Dyche as manager since October 2012, a 1-0 Championship victory over Blackpool under caretaker Terry Pashley.

The Clarets have won only four of their 31 Premier League matches this season. The Premier League record for fewest victories by a team that avoided relegation is six by West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.

The 3-2 victory against Everton on 6 April was only their third win in 25 top-flight home fixtures.

Burnley can win successive Premier League home matches for the first time since December 2020.

Dwight McNeil has recorded a league-high 33 shots without scoring a goal this season. He has failed to score in any of his past 40 Premier League appearances.

Wout Weghorst has scored with two of his four shots in Premier League away games but failed with all 12 efforts at Turf Moor.

Southampton

Southampton require four points from their final six matches to equal last season's final Premier League points total of 43.

Their 1-0 home victory last time out ended a five-game Premier League winless run.

The Saints defeated Arsenal despite having only 25% possession and conceding 23 shot attempts.

They have won just three of their 15 Premier League away matches this season.

Southampton have lost two of their last three Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone, as many as they had in their previous 14 (W8, D4).

James Ward-Prowse is one short of becoming the second player to make 300 Premier League appearances for Southampton, emulating Jason Dodd.

Ward-Prowse has scored six goals directly from a set-piece in Premier League away games this season. Only Robert Lewandowski, with seven, has scored more on the road in the top five European leagues.

