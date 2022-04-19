Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker because of an ankle issue.

City will continue to assess Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who were not risked against Liverpool on Saturday because of respective foot and knee issues.

Ruben Dias, who is poised to return after seven weeks out, will also be monitored.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma begins a two-game ban after accumulating 10 yellow cards.

Steven Alzate could come back into contention after missing the win at Tottenham through illness.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in all 11 of their previous home league games against Brighton (W9, D2).

The Seagulls have lost eight of their nine Premier League matches against City, with the exception last season's 3-2 victory at Amex Stadium.

Manchester City

City's 2-2 draw with Liverpool saw them become the 20th and final team to drop Premier League points from a winning position this season.

They have won each of their previous 18 league matches on a Wednesday.

Kevin de Bruyne is vying to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since October 2015.

Phil Foden has scored four Premier League goals versus Brighton, more than against any other side.

Riyad Mahrez is one shy of 250 Premier League appearances. He would become the first Algerian to reach the milestone.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have recorded back-to-back league victories after failing to win any of their previous seven.

The Seagulls have not won three consecutive top-flight matches since October 2018.

Graham Potter's side need one point to equal their highest total in a Premier League season (they earned 41 in 2019-20 and 2020-21).

They have only won one of their 16 Premier League games on a Wednesday, though that victory came away at then-champions Liverpool last season.

Having netted against Arsenal and Tottenham, Leandro Trossard has the chance to become the first Brighton player to score in three consecutive Premier League away fixtures.

Albion have won just one of the last 18 league games (D11, L6) in which Yves Bissouma did not feature.

