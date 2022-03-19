Raith Rovers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|29
|16
|5
|8
|39
|20
|19
|53
|2
|Arbroath
|29
|13
|12
|4
|40
|22
|18
|51
|3
|Partick Thistle
|28
|12
|9
|7
|41
|26
|15
|45
|4
|Inverness CT
|29
|11
|10
|8
|38
|27
|11
|43
|5
|Raith Rovers
|29
|10
|12
|7
|35
|34
|1
|42
|6
|Morton
|30
|8
|11
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|35
|7
|Ayr
|29
|8
|8
|13
|30
|43
|-13
|32
|8
|Hamilton
|29
|7
|11
|11
|31
|45
|-14
|32
|9
|Queen of Sth
|29
|6
|8
|15
|29
|42
|-13
|26
|10
|Dunfermline
|29
|4
|14
|11
|27
|44
|-17
|26
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his side's "belief is only getting stronger" after dispatching Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16.
BBC Scotland examines the fight for Europe in the Scottish Premiership, with seven teams split by just five points.
Eve Muirhead has not decided on her curling future after achieving the "dream" of gold at last month's Winter Olympics.
Josh Taylor's status as world champion remains 'undisputed' in name alone, but Tom English asks what is next for the Scot?
Fearless 82-year-old Scot Murdoch McGregor is the UK sailor of the year for 2021 after his incredible solo voyage made him the oldest person to circumnavigate Britain.
