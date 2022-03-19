Alloa Athletic v Peterhead

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|29
|18
|8
|3
|60
|27
|33
|62
|2
|Airdrieonians
|29
|17
|6
|6
|52
|31
|21
|57
|3
|Montrose
|29
|13
|12
|4
|43
|25
|18
|51
|4
|Queen's Park
|29
|9
|16
|4
|45
|28
|17
|43
|5
|Falkirk
|29
|10
|7
|12
|42
|45
|-3
|37
|6
|Clyde
|29
|7
|12
|10
|34
|49
|-15
|33
|7
|Alloa
|29
|7
|9
|13
|36
|49
|-13
|30
|8
|Peterhead
|29
|7
|7
|15
|37
|47
|-10
|28
|9
|Dumbarton
|29
|7
|5
|17
|40
|61
|-21
|26
|10
|East Fife
|29
|5
|8
|16
|28
|55
|-27
|23