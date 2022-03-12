Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts remain 14 points clear at the top of Scottish League 2 after defeating visitors Albion Rovers 3-1.

Nearest challengers Annan Athletic were 2-1 winners at home to Elgin City.

Third-placed Forfar Athletic's promotion hopes were dented by a 1-0 home defeat by Stirling Albion.

Stenhousemuir missed the chance to go level on points with fourth-placed Edinburgh City as they drew 0-0, while Stranraer beat bottom side Cowdenbeath 3-0.

Sean Burns headed Cowden in front and Craig Ross nodded their second, with Paul Woods completing victory in the second half.

Akeel Francis got the only goal for Stirling at Station Park.

Annan's Tommy Goss scored either side of Kane Hester's leveller for Elgin.

Nathan Austin gave Kelty a first-minute lead and Jamie Barjonas got their second before half-time. Callum Wilson pulled one back for Rovers but Barjonas completed his double late on.