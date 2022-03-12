Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski's headed equaliser came from a Joshua Kimmich corner

Robert Lewandowski scored his 29th goal in 26 Bundesliga games this season for Bayern Munich - but they had to settle for a draw at fifth-placed Hoffenheim.

Lewandowski headed the leaders level in first-half stoppage time after Christoph Baumgartner had put the hosts in front with a 32nd-minute volley.

Thomas Muller had two goals ruled out for offside as Bayern failed to make their superiority count.

They lead by 10 points from Borussia Dortmund, who have two games in hand.

It was Bayern's second 1-1 league draw in a row - after taking a point against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend - and came even though the champions enjoyed 62% possession and had 22 shots.

Lewandowski was denied a second shortly after half-time, as he too was ruled offside after finishing.

The visitors could still have won it, but Serge Gnabry hit the post 22 minutes from time.