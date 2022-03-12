Match ends, Sampdoria 1, Juventus 3.
Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus beat Sampdoria to maintain their grip on fourth place and stay in touch in the Serie A title race.
Maya Yoshida's own goal gave Juventus a 23rd-minute lead and Morata's first-half penalty put the visitors in control at half-time.
Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Antonio Candreva but Abdelhamid Sabiri gave the home side a late lifeline.
Morata's headed second secured victory with two minutes remaining.
The win leaves Juventus four points behind leaders AC Milan, who play Empoli later on Saturday.
Massimiliano Allegri's side are nine points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, who have played two games fewer, in the race for a Champions League place.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 33Falcone
- 24Bereszynski
- 22Yoshida
- 15Colley
- 3AugelloSubstituted forContiat 83'minutes
- 88RincónSubstituted forTrimboliat 83'minutes
- 87Candreva
- 2Thorsby
- 5SensiSubstituted forGiovincoat 66'minutes
- 10Caputo
- 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forSabiriat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Audero
- 6Ekdal
- 7Supryaha
- 11Sabiri
- 13Conti
- 16Askildsen
- 21Giovinco
- 25Ferrari
- 26Magnani
- 30Ravaglia
- 70Trimboli
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 24Rugani
- 17PellegriniBooked at 82minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 85'minutes
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 27Locatelli
- 5Arthur
- 25RabiotBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 75'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forVlahovicat 65'minutes
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Vlahovic
- 12Lobo Silva
- 23Pinsoglio
- 36Perin
- 38Aké
- 47Miretti
- 54Stramaccioni
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 1, Juventus 3.
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Francesco Caputo (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Post update
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria).
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.
Post update
Attempt missed. Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Francesco Caputo with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 1, Juventus 3. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli with a cross.
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Giovinco (Sampdoria).
Post update
Offside, Sampdoria. Francesco Caputo tries a through ball, but Andrea Conti is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Luca Pellegrini.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 1, Juventus 2. Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).
Post update
Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Andrea Conti replaces Tommaso Augello.