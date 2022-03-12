Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pierre Kalulu's goal was the second of his career

Serie A leaders AC Milan continued their pursuit of the league title by beating Empoli at the San Siro.

Pierre Kalulu scored the game's only goal with a superb curled strike from distance in the first half.

AC Milan had several chances to add to their lead, with Olivier Giroud seeing a header saved while Franck Kessie had a decent shot blocked.

Sebastiano Luperto went close for Empoli but his header was kept out by Mike Maignan.

The win means AC Milan are five points clear at the top of the table, although second-place Inter Milan have two games in hand.