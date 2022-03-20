Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers12:30PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Peterborough United

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209759312869
3Luton381891156421463
4Huddersfield391712105143863
5Sheff Utd3817101152401261
6Blackburn3917101249391061
7QPR37178125345859
8Middlesbrough37178124840859
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113936357
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381412124236654
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154844449
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39128194969-2044
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull39118203344-1141
21Reading38116214473-2933
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Derby391113153845-725
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

