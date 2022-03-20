Queens Park Rangers v Peterborough United

QPRQueens Park Rangers12:30PeterboroughPeterborough United
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|58
|77
|2
|Bournemouth
|36
|20
|9
|7
|59
|31
|28
|69
|3
|Luton
|38
|18
|9
|11
|56
|42
|14
|63
|4
|Huddersfield
|39
|17
|12
|10
|51
|43
|8
|63
|5
|Sheff Utd
|38
|17
|10
|11
|52
|40
|12
|61
|6
|Blackburn
|39
|17
|10
|12
|49
|39
|10
|61
|7
|QPR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|53
|45
|8
|59
|8
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|8
|59
|9
|Nottm Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|18
|58
|10
|Millwall
|38
|15
|12
|11
|39
|36
|3
|57
|11
|Coventry
|38
|15
|10
|13
|49
|46
|3
|55
|12
|West Brom
|38
|14
|12
|12
|42
|36
|6
|54
|13
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|1
|52
|14
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|-4
|51
|15
|Stoke
|38
|13
|10
|15
|48
|44
|4
|49
|16
|Swansea
|37
|13
|9
|15
|41
|52
|-11
|48
|17
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|-11
|46
|18
|Bristol City
|39
|12
|8
|19
|49
|69
|-20
|44
|19
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|12
|17
|42
|58
|-16
|42
|20
|Hull
|39
|11
|8
|20
|33
|44
|-11
|41
|21
|Reading
|38
|11
|6
|21
|44
|73
|-29
|33
|22
|Barnsley
|38
|6
|10
|22
|28
|54
|-26
|28
|23
|Derby
|39
|11
|13
|15
|38
|45
|-7
|25
|24
|Peterborough
|37
|5
|8
|24
|29
|75
|-46
|23
