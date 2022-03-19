Dundee v Rangers - team news, stats & selectors

Mark McGhee will be in the dugout for the first time as Dundee manager after serving a six-game touchline ban, during which he also had with Covid. Midfielder and captain Charlie Adam is still a few weeks away from a return and defender Lee Ashcroft misses out with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is also out.

Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh remain out for Rangers. John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos picked up knocks in Thursday's Europa League meeting with Red Star Belgrade but are expected to be in the squad for Sunday's game.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I have to say that the impact on me personally the stress that being away from the dugout, not just the fact that I had Covid and was at home for two of the games, but even for the other four games it was dreadful, it was much much worse than I imagined it would be. Before I thought, 'this will be fine I will manage this', but it was horrible and in terms of the influence I could have on the side, it wasn't a lot."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I'm more than happy to have almost all players on board in the last phase of the season. Everyone is fighting for starting places so it is good competition we have now. You feel the energy and desire to keep going."

Did you know? Dundee have lost five of their past six league meetings with Rangers but the Dens Park side have beaten their Ibrox counterparts twice at home in the Scottish Premiership era.

