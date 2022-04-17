Liverpool v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jurgen Klopp is aiming to complete a league double over Manchester United for the first time as Liverpool manager.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes after the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota could all return to the side after they were benched at Wembley.

Manchester United will hope to welcome back Raphael Varane from a minor injury which saw the defender miss the past two matches.

Midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay are struggling to overcome respective hip and foot issues.

Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in seven Premier League meetings with Manchester United (W4, D3).

The Red Devils have failed to score in four of their past five top-flight trips to Anfield, with three of those matches finishing 0-0.

United's last away goal in this fixture was scored by Jesse Lingard in a 3-1 defeat in December 2018.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won 10 consecutive top-flight home games and are unbeaten in the league at Anfield this season (W12, D3).

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost once in their last 24 games in all competitions, a 1-0 home defeat to Internazionale in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals in his past five matches against Manchester United in all competitions.

Salah has found the net once in his previous 12 appearances for club and country, a penalty in a 2-0 win at Brighton.

Ibrahima Konate has scored three goals in his last three games, having waited 19 matches for his first Liverpool goal.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won two of their past eight games in all competitions (D3, L3).

United are aiming to avoid three successive away defeats in the league for the first time since April 2019.

The Red Devils have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 away games in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the losing side once in six appearances at Anfield (W4, D1).

Ronaldo has failed to score in all five of his away games for United in 2022.

