French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain3BordeauxBordeaux0

Paris Saint Germain v Bordeaux

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forKehrerat 88'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forDialloat 84'minutes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 39mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDraxlerat 88'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 17Dagba
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Gueye
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
  • 50G Donnarumma

Bordeaux

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Poussin
  • 2Gregersen
  • 15Guedes Filho
  • 5Ahmedhodzic
  • 25Kwateng
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forIgnatenkoat 68'minutes
  • 23GuilavoguiBooked at 40mins
  • 28OudinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMensahat 69'minutes
  • 29ElisSubstituted forMaraat 68'minutes
  • 19AdliSubstituted forDilrosunat 81'minutes
  • 18HwangSubstituted forNiangat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Medioub
  • 6Ignatenko
  • 10Niang
  • 11Mara
  • 13Rodrigues Barbosa
  • 14Mensah
  • 21Dilrosun
  • 22Pembélé
  • 40Malbec
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Bordeaux 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Bordeaux 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  5. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. M'Baye Niang (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danylo Ignatenko.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Abdou Diallo replaces Nuno Mendes.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bordeaux. Javairô Dilrosun replaces Yacine Adli.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bordeaux. M'Baye Niang replaces Hwang Ui-Jo.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Stian Rode Gregersen (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danylo Ignatenko (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enock Kwateng with a cross.

