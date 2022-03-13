Joe Gormley scored twice as Cliftonville came back from two goals down

Extra-time goals from Paul O'Neill and Joe Gormley saw Cliftonville win the League Cup with a dramatic 4-3 victory over 10-man Coleraine.

It was a second goal for both substitutes after they struck late in the second-half to help the Reds come from 2-0 down to force extra-time.

Matthew Shevlin opened the scoring and Stephen Lowry got the second, with Curtis Allen scoring a consolation.

James McLaughlin was sent off for Coleraine early in extra-time.

A hugely vocal 11,103-strong crowd - a record for a League Cup decider - watched on as the two sides contested what was the first senior final to be played on a Sunday in Northern Ireland.

O'Neill's decisive extra-time goal arrived in the 104th minute when he delivered a well-controlled finish to a Chris Curran cross to send the Reds supporters in the North Stand and Kop into joyous celebrations, before Gormley all but secured the win three minutes later when he tapped home Ryan Curran's cross.

Sub Curtis Allen grabbed a late consolation for Coleraine but the Bannsiders fell short.

Extra-time had kicked off in hugely controversial style when Coleraine sub James McLaughlin was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Reds skipper Curran after a melee that was stated by a Jamie McDonagh tackle on Josh Carson.

Shevlin's opener in the 58th minute owed much to an outstanding run and pass from his captain Lyndon Kane, who was handed possession deep in his own half by a Levi Ives error before making a surging 50-yard run through the centre.

As he approached the box he composed himself to play a delicious ball right into Shevlin's pass and the young striker slotted it home confidently past goalkeeper Luke McNicholas in front of the Coleraine supporters in the East Stand.

The Bannsiders' second arrived five minutes later. Cliftonville failed to properly clear a left-wing corner and, as the ball dropped to Lowry, he controlled it superbly before lashing an unstoppable left-foot shot on the turn that crashed into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

With Gormley and Paul O'Neill coming on from the bench to add firepower to their attack, Cliftonville recovered well from the quickfire goals and pulled a goal back through record goalscorer Gormley in the 74th minute.

The left-wing cross by Ryan Curran was perfectly flighted and Gormley rose above his marker to place a header beyond Gareth Deane.

Paddy McLaughlin's men continued to press and Gormely twice came close before fellow sub O'Neill grabbed the 91st-minute equaliser, with seven minutes if injury time having just been displayed, that took the game into extra-time.

Gormley headed on to the crossbar and O'Neill reacted quickest to stab home from close range.

Tight and tense first half with few chances

After a good atmosphere inside Windsor in the build-up to kick-off, it was a tight and tense opening 45 minutes that ensued with both sides doing plenty of probing but failing to find the penetration needed to create many opportunities.

The only real goalmouth action of the first half came in the early stages, with Cliftonville going close in the fourth minute when Ryan Curran headed an in-swinging Levi Ives free kick just wide.

Ives, wearing the armband with Chris Curran on the bench, put his side in trouble four minutes later when he gave the ball away to Jamie Glackin with a misplaced half. He tracked the Coleraine attacker but was brushed aside as Glackin delivered a low right-wing cross to Matthew Shevlin but he got under his shot and fired well over the crossbar.

The Reds had two long range efforts, the first a Jamie McDonagh curler that was off target and the second a Ronan Hale half-volley that was well struck but straight at goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

The match was halted in the 38th minute when Cliftonville supporters in the lower deck of the South Stand gestured for medial assistance for one of the fans, with medics from both teams racing into the stand to care for the supporter.

It is Cliftonville's sixth League Cup triumph and manager Paddy McLaughlin's second trophy since taking over in 2019. It also keeps the Reds' hopes of a treble alive with the Solitude side in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup and also firmly in contention for a first Irish Premiership title since 2014.