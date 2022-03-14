Chris Curran delivered the cross for Cliftonville's third goal in Sunday's final

A 6-4 defeat away to Institute over three years ago is perhaps not what many would expect Chris Curran's mind to turn to in the aftermath of lifting the League Cup for Cliftonville.

However, given the madcap nature of his side's 4-3 extra-time win over Coleraine in Sunday's final at Windsor Park, it was perhaps as fitting as it was surprising that he revived memories of that Brandywell goal blitz.

The Reds captain was feeling reflective as he and Joe Gormley sat either side of manager Paddy McLaughlin - who, ironically, was the Stute manager back in December 2018 - to give their thoughts on the cup triumph.

Curran and Gormley, who came off the bench at 2-0 down to lead the Reds' fightback with two crucial goals then joked afterwards about a potential call-up from watching Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, are survivors from the late Tommy Breslin's squad that won back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014. They added four League Cup successes on the bounce as well.

The north Belfast club has been somewhat starved of major trophy success since, so did Curran wonder if the good times would ever return?

"You have those doubts, you do," he remarked as he sipped on a celebratory cold drink.

"I've spoken to Joe before. I remember a day we were coming back from Institute, the man beside me was the manager of the opposition team and I think we lost 6-4. Mental game, the maddest game ever.

"I remember sitting across from Joe on the bus on the way home and just looking at him thinking 'just give us one more good day'. Hopefully there are good times ahead for us, don't let it just be those days in the past, we don't want to just talk about those days forever.

"We don't still train and go in every night just to make up the numbers or to pick up a wage, we want to be successful. I know he [Joe] still has that hunger and I know I do too. It's the same with everyone in our changing room and hopefully there are special days to come."

'It's been a tough few years'

Curran had not long come off the bench early in the second half when Coleraine broke the deadlock with quickfire goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry.

Enter Gormley and Paul O'Neill. The club's record goalscorer pulled a goal back with 16 minutes to go before his young apprentice equalised in injury-time to take the match into extra-time, the first minute of which saw Coleraine sub James McLaughlin red-carded for striking Curran.

O'Neill and Gormley added further goals to mean that Curtis Allen's last-minute consolation could do nothing to dampen the celebrations enjoyed by Reds players and fans at the final whistle of a historic day at Windsor - the first senior final ever to be played on a Sunday in Northern Ireland.

Curran was keen to savour a moment he had worked hard for and, with his team locked in a three-way battle for the Irish Premiership title and in an Irish Cup semi-final, also gave a nod to what might still be to come.

"It was a special feeling to do it and special to do it with him [Gormley] because it has been a tough few years to be honest since that successful period that we had," he explained.

"There have been a lot of disappointing days and it just feels like relief today more than anything to get across the line with this group and with this manager.

"The amount of work that has been going on over the last three or four years, everyone has talked about that transition period, I hope that we are seeing that come to fruition now. That is the hope.

"I said a couple of years back when we won the County Antrim Shield that that would maybe be the springboard for us to go and be successful, but it has maybe been one step back to go two steps forward. We are hoping this is the time now for us to push on and do something special."

McLaughlin's appreciation for Reds legends and fans

That something special could, of course, be a treble - something that McLaughlin did not shy away from recognising in his post-match interviews just as much as one might expect him to.

Another thing he was not shy about was the role played by his captain and the club's record goalscorer in helping Cliftonville come back from the brink. He also praised the fans in the North Stand and The Kop whose vocal support before and during the game was strong.

"We are very lucky and very blessed to have players like Chris Curran and Joe Gormley, experienced players who have done everything in the game," McLaughlin said.

"They will be legends in the club forever and I am so lucky to have them to turn to when things are not going our way. You don't understand what it means to the players in there to have these boys around them.

"And our fans - even in the warm-up, they were in the ground nice and early. You could see their excitement and the players could feel that. Then coming out for kick-off was amazing, they are the best fans in the country."