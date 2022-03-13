Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Villa manager Carla Ward was "gutted" after losing to injury-time goal

"It's like that moment you find out you've been cheated on. Your whole stomach drops."

That's how Aston Villa manager Carla Ward described Chelsea's 92nd-minute winner against her side in the Women's Super League.

Villa defended stoically against the champions, hoping to become just the second side in 33 games to hold the Blues at Kingsmeadow in the WSL.

But, with four minute of added time remaining, Chelsea forward Sam Kerr pounced on a long pass from keeper Zecira Musovic and poked the ball home.

"Absolutely gutted. Gut-wrenching," added Ward. "Some people will say 'you've done brilliantly to just be beaten 1-0 by the champions' - no. We've deserved a point today.

"You could hear a pin drop in the dressing room, it's heart-wrenching because they've given everything today."

'They gutted that out' - Hayes

While there was silence among the Villa players and coaches, Chelsea's bench raced to join their players celebrating by the corner flag.

Kerr's winner meant Chelsea keep the title race in their own hands, going two points behind leaders Arsenal having played one game fewer.

"I even went down the touchline which I never do - but only to give them instructions because I could see they had lost control," said Chelsea boss Emma Hayes.

It was the Blues' second victory since learning early on Thursday of the UK government's sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

"After the week we've just had, you compete for championships when you win games like that," Hayes said. "Games when you're not at your best, you have a hatful of chances but you don't convert, you're down to your bare bones."

The hosts dominated and had 22 shots to Villa's seven, with their final effort on target the one that finally broke the deadlock.

"They gutted that out," continued Hayes.

"I definitely felt a release in my own emotion. I realised that when I nearly lifted Kerr up. I'm always present to perform but I'm human and this has been hard."

'We're building something special' - Ward

Chelsea have won all three WSL matches against Aston Villa, who have yet to score against the London club.

Another defeat means Villa have now lost three of their past four matches and sit 10th, seven points off a spot in the top half.

"We were sensational today, Emma [Hayes] said that to us after the game, as all her players have," said Ward.

"We've done our job brilliantly but to be undone by one long ball, we're devastated.

"There's been lots of positives to take the last few weeks. We're building something special, we're in a really good place. It's just a disappointing afternoon."