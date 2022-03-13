Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4OsasunaOsasuna0

Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna: Ferran Torres scores twice as Barcelona continue good form

Ferran Torres scores from the penalty spot
Ferran Torres scored his fourth and fifth goals for Barcelona

Ferran Torres scored twice as Barcelona continued their impressive run of form by beating Osasuna for a fourth La Liga win in a row.

Former Manchester City striker Torres opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot after Gavi was fouled.

He got his second soon after with a clinical finish following a great through ball by Ousmane Dembele.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stabbed in from another Dembele assist before substitute Riqui Puig added a fourth.

The 22-year-old showed great composure after his initial shot had been parried, taking the ball round the goalkeeper and cutting inside two defenders before curling in.

Aubameyang's goal, meanwhile, was his fifth in six La Liga games since joining from Arsenal, making him the second-fastest Barcelona player to reach five goals in the competition in the 21st century, after Samuel Eto'o in 2004 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009.

The win moved Barcelona up to third on 51 points, although they remain way off the pace in the title battle with leaders Real Madrid on 63 points.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are 11th.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 62'minutes
  • 24García
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forMinguezaat 79'minutes
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forPuig Martíat 73'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 7Dembélé
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 73'minutes
  • 19TorresSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 4Araújo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 36Tenas

Osasuna

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal MirallesBooked at 13mins
  • 5GarcíaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 16Valdés Díaz
  • 33BenitoSubstituted forBudimirat 67'minutes
  • 7Moncayola
  • 24TorróSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
  • 28MartínezSubstituted forBrasanacat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Kike

Substitutes

  • 4García
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 8Brasanac
  • 10Torres
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 13Pérez
  • 15Ramalho
  • 17Budimir
  • 20Martínez Gonzálvez
  • 21Pérez
  • 23Hernández
  • 39Sánchez
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
54,507

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0.

  2. Booking

    Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Unai García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juan Cruz.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Ferran Torres.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Jordi Alba.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Gavi tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a through ball.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola tries a through ball, but Darko Brasanac is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Unai García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jon Moncayola.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid27196256213563
2Sevilla281511240192156
3Barcelona27149452292351
4Atl Madrid28156752361651
5Real Betis28154950351549
6Real Sociedad2813872929047
7Villarreal28129748262245
8Ath Bilbao28101083227540
9Valencia2891094143-237
10Celta Vigo2898113332135
11Osasuna2898112635-935
12Espanyol2889113441-733
13Rayo Vallecano2795132933-432
14Elche2888123039-932
15Getafe28610122632-628
16Mallorca2768132645-1926
17Granada28510132844-1625
18Cádiz28412122441-1724
19Alavés2857162145-2422
20Levante28310153055-2519
View full Spanish La Liga table

