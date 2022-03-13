'Long may it continue' - O'Neill and Gormley react to Cliftonville's League Cup success

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin says the treble-chasing Reds have "got to kick on" after beating Coleraine 4-3 in the League Cup final at Windsor Park.

The north Belfast side fought back from 2-0 down to clinch a dramatic extra-time win on Sunday.

They are also in Premiership title contention and through to the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

"We've so much more to play for. Our season doesn't end here - it's the start of it," said McLaughlin.

He added: "We've got to kick on and drive ourselves over the line over the next couple of weeks because there's a lot of big games coming up.

"It's the first senior medal for a lot of our players. So it's a first taste of success for them and if they want more it's up to them to push on."

Coleraine in control

Two goals in five second-half minutes, from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry, put the Bannsiders on course to retain the trophy.

Joe Gormley pulled one back and then fellow substitute Paul O'Neill netted an injury-time equaliser to send the game into extra time.

Coleraine forward James McLaughlin was sent-off early in extra time for striking Chris Curran with O'Neill and Gormley completing their doubles before Curtis Allen grabbed a late consolation goal.

A champagne moment for Cliftonville as they celebrate their League Cup success

"I don't know how the players are feeling but I'm exhausted because it was an emotional rollercoaster throughout the 120 minutes," added McLaughlin.

"We were 2-0 down and losing our grip on the trophy but the resilience and desire to get back into the game from our players was fantastic. It was a brilliant turnaround, a never-say-die attitude and a refusal to give up.

"The two boys that came on and got a couple of goals each were fantastic for their team - when their team needed them they answered.

"The best thing that happened to us was going 2-0 down as it gave us a real shake, especially in the top end of the pitch and from then we took control of the game again."

Costly mistakes

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney was left to rue defensive lapses as the Bannsiders fell away after putting themselves in a commanding position.

"I thought up to the point we got the second goal it was the perfect display in how we went about it in all aspects - the quality of the two goals was brilliant and I couldn't ask for any more," he said.

"We know in football when that second goal goes in there's going to be a spell of five to seven minutes where you shut up shop, you see it through and the game peters out.

"Cliftonville fired a few balls in the box - it set up perfectly for what we're good at doing. We generally defend those areas really well.

"It's just very frustrating. The manner of their two goals was just really poor. We just didn't defend that spell very well and it gave them that bit of momentum and impetus which is very frustrating.

"I'm obviously very disappointed. It's really hard to take in relation to the manner of the performance up until that point. I haven't seen it (McLaughlin's red card) but it had a huge impact. We'd just spoken at full-time about regaining the momentum."