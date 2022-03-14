Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes duo Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack will be fit Thursday's Europa League second leg with Red Star Belgrade after the pair suffered knocks in Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Dundee. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Hart says Celtic players refused a break as they turn attention to the Scottish Cup in Monday's quarter-final with Dundee United. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Manager Neil Lennon says his "toxic" Celtic experience has made him ready for fan pressure at new club Omnia Nicosia. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee United striker Nicky Clark is keen to banish previous Hampden heartache when his side face Celtic in Monday's last-eight tie. (The Courier) external-link

Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney advised Celtic striker Johnny Kenny not to sign for Ange Postecoglou's side. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is considering calling up St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan for his first full international cap. (Daily Record) external-link

Meanwhile, on-loan Wolves man Ronan has given an update on his future after scoring another wonder goal in Saturday's cup defeat at Hearts. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Surgery on a broken hand has brought Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven closer to a return. (Edinburgh Times) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has called on his side to find their ruthless streak as they make a late bid for a top-six place. (Press & Journal) external-link