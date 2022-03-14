Jersey Bulls thrash Guildford City to return to winning ways
Jersey Bulls returned to winning ways in style with a 7-0 victory at mid-table Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division.
Bulls hit the bar and had numerous chances before Lorne Bickley's 32nd-minute opener was added to by Sol Solomon four minutes later.
Fraser Barlow scored twice in three minutes after the break to put the island side 4-0 ahead inside an hour.
Jonny le Quesne, Luke Campbell and Jay dos Santos completed the rout.
"The important thing was to get a victory," manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.
"The challenge to the players was to get the ball down and start playing a bit, and not get involved in such a battle as we had the last couple of games.
"We did that. Maybe the opposition sat off us a little bit and let us play, but I think we did everything we needed to do."
The victory - after two draws - kept Bulls third, four points off second-placed Beckenham Town with a game in hand, and five off leaders Walton & Hersham who have played three more games.
