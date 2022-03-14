Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Paul Simpson has won his first four games in charge of Carlisle United

Carlisle United can draw inspiration from Huddersfield Town's remarkable 17-game unbeaten Championship run in the bid to retain their League Two status, says manager Paul Simpson.

Simpson has won his first four games since returning last month, after a run of eight without a victory.

The streak has lifted the Cumbrians to 17th in the table, with a gap of nine points to the bottom two.

"I don't want four wins and 11 bits of rubbish," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"We've got to keep this going, be right and be focused, not get carried away with stupid ideas - we're still in a scrap.

"I heard on television that Huddersfield had gone 17 league games unbeaten, and Jackie [Paul's wife] said 'there you go, that's what you need to do'.

"I thought, no pressure there then! We can't do 17 but let's go for as long as we possibly can. Let's stay unbeaten, keep that momentum going and get as many points on the board so we're not looking over our shoulders and we're looking at how high we possibly can go."

The latest of Carlisle's revival victories under Simpson came at Brunton Park on Saturday, when 8,500 supporters saw Jordan Gibson score an injury-time penalty to edge Northampton 2-1.

It was an atmosphere that the former Derby, Manchester City and Watford winger felt gave the team an edge, particularly in the second half.

"It's a twofold thing - everybody expects supporters to come into stadiums and lift the players but players have to lift them as well," Simpson added.

"I think the way we went about it lifted them. I sensed a bit of fear in the first half from everybody involved, but second half everybody just opened up and got themselves going.

"It must have been the pies or the Bovril or even the beer at half-time that got them all going, which is brilliant - and what an incredible atmosphere.

"Then to get a last-minute winner or 94th-minute winner or whenever it was, it doesn't half send everybody home happy."