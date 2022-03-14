Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Ryan Yates has scored in Forest's past three games

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has agreed a contract extension to run to the end of the 2024-25 season.

Yates scored in Saturday's 4-0 home win over Reading and has seven goals in 37 appearances this term.

The 24-year-old's previous deal with the Championship club was due to expire at the end of next season.

"It means everything to play for Forest and I feel like this is the best position the club has been in for a long time," he said.

"The connection between the fans and the players on the pitch is the best it's ever been, so we need to jump on that and continue as we are.

"I've still got a long way to go. I've made some big strides but hopefully it's just the start."

Forest are ninth in the Championship, two points outside the play-off places, and have a home game against QPR on Wednesday.

Speaking about Yates last week, boss Steve Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It's a privilege to work with him, he's such a good professional.

"He does his best for the team every single day and it's good that he's really starting to get recognised now."